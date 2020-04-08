Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Avalara worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 0.65. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,523,170 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

