Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Getty Realty by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Getty Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

