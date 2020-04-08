Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,963,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,321,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,333,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.