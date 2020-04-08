Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,141 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Encore Wire worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.