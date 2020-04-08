Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Stamps.com worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

