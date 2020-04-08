Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,607 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.77%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.