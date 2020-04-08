Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,400 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Raven Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Raven Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.97.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

