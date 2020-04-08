Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,719 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of AMERCO worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $263.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.98 and a 200-day moving average of $357.74. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

