Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,372 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 116,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

