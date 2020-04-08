Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

