Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackline were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Blackline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after buying an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,134. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

