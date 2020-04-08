Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading 6% Higher

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.35, 946,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,846,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $46,149,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

