Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.33 ($2.44).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 94.79 ($1.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 47,128 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 over the last three months.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

