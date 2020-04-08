Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

NYSE PSX opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

