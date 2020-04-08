Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (down from GBX 880 ($11.58)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695.50 ($9.15).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 471.20 ($6.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 681.94.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.