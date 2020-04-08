Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 11.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beazer Homes USA traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.63, 2,250,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 286% from the average session volume of 582,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

