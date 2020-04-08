Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,080 at HSBC

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,688.36 ($48.52).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,285 ($30.06) on Monday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,993.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,434.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 45810.4714369 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

