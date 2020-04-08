Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,940 at HSBC

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,579 ($60.23).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,836 ($50.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,233.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,576.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

