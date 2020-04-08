Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

NYSE BERY opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,165,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

