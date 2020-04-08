BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,679.64 ($22.09).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,326.60 ($17.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

