BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.82.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $443.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

