Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

MEN stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.