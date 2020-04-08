Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 746.07 ($9.81).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($7.86) on Monday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 784.36.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

