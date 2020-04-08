Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $148.77

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.84, but opened at $148.77. Boeing shares last traded at $151.49, with a volume of 2,377,345 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.65. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

