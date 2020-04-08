Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 7,924 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 127.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of SLB opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.