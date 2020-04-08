Boltwood Capital Management Acquires Shares of 13,800 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.