Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Boot Barn worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $39.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

