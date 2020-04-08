Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $13.64 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

