Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) were up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 902,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 444,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Securities cut shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.21.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

