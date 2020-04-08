BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Trimmed by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of BP opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

