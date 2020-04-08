Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $81.38

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

