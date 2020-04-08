Brokerages Set HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

