Brokerages Set Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) PT at $55.25

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

