Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $102.65

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

