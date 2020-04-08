Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.12. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 89,155 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

