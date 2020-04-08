Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

