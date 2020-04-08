BTIG Research Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $160.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $261.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total value of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 222,788 shares worth $87,057,261. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.