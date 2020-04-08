Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Lowered to $3.50

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of CAL opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. Caleres’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4,646.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

