Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,218,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

