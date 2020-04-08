Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Canada Goose stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

