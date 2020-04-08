Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Up 2.4%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $81.91, 88,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,596,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

