Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Central Garden & Pet worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 228,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

