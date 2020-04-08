Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNA. HSBC boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 68.37 ($0.90).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 32.38 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

