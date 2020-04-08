Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $15.15, approximately 587,905 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 521,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

The stock has a market cap of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $4,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

