Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

CRL stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

