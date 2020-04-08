Charles River Laboratories Intl. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,362 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,170% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

