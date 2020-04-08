Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 13%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 1,009,894 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 522,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

