CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 5,589 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,768 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

