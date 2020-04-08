CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

