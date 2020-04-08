CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crane were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

